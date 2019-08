PedoMiter lives, folks.

Across the transom from a Polish reader:

Dear Ann,

Look at this photo of August 18, 2019, Piekary Śląskie, Poland. Bishop Andrzej Czaja, ordinary of the diocese of Opole, in the sodom miter – he probably brought it from Panama. This ‘Sodom’ plague spreads throughout the whole Church on the earth.

Here is a link to the Polish source, in translation.