Vatican Secretary of State writes official letter referring to Pope Benedict XVI Ratzinger as “His Holiness Benedict XVI”.

I’ve confirmed this two ways. It isn’t an internet photoshop hoax. The post-date gave me pause, but it is double confirmed real.

“His Holiness Benedict XVI”

Papal style. Papal name. And not an emeritus in sight.

But remember, folks, there is absolutely, positively no evidence of anything whatsoever, and if you don’t swallow this Bergoglian antipapacy like a good little Legion of Christ/Regnum Christi mindless drone, you are a mentally ill schismatic.

Because, as Our Blessed Lord said to the disciples of John the Baptist, “Shut up and wait for the Sanhedrin to tell you what you have seen and heard, you stupid uppity schismatics!”