Soul-Digger: Kanye West & Family Conversion Mass Set for Saturday Nov 30 at 10:00am Pacific

Please join me in this, uniting ourselves to this Mass next Saturday. For me especially, this is an exercise in increasing fraternal charity, as, obviously, Kanye West and the Kardashians are NOT people that I “like”. But, we MUST be ROOTING for them, and every human being, to achieve the Beatific Vision.
Also consider what genuine conversion would require of these people. Kardashian has been “married” to multiple men, they have engaged in mortally sinful reproductive sins (surrogate), etc. But ALL things are possible through Christ.
Please pray for the priest who will offer this Mass.
His Imperial and Royal Apostolic Majesty, Charles the First, By the Grace of God, Emperor of Austria, Apostolic King of Hungary, of this name the Fourth, King of Bohemia, Dalmatia, Croatia, Slavonia, and Galicia, Lodomeria, and Illyria; King of Jerusalem, Archduke of Austria; Grand Duke of Tuscany and Cracow, Duke of Lorraine and of Salzburg, of Styria, of Carinthia, of Carniola and of the Bukovina; Grand Prince of Transylvania; Margrave of Moravia; Duke of Upper and Lower Silesia, of Modena, Parma, Piacenza and Guastalla, of Auschwitz and Zator, of Teschen, Friuli, Ragusa and Zara; Princely Count of Habsburg and Tyrol, of Kyburg, Gorizia and Gradisca; Prince of Trent and Brixen; Margrave of Upper and Lower Lusatia and in Istria; Count of Hohenems, Feldkirch, Bregenz, Sonnenberg; Lord of Trieste, of Cattaro, and in the Windic March; Grand Voivode of the Voivodeship of Serbia.
Freemasonry exists for the purpose of destroying the One Holy Catholic and Apostolic Church. The explicit tactic in this, as openly stated by Freemasons is
1.) the destruction of all Monarchies, especially in Europe because European Monarchs were Catholic. It started with France, and ended in November ARSH 1918 with the abdication of Charles I of Austria, now known as Blessed Karl and German Emperor Wilhelm II. Fascinatingly, Emperor Charles I did NOT abdicate. He… wait for it… “RENOUNCED PARTICIPATION IN STATE AFFAIRS.” That has an oddly familiar ring to it, no?
Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany warned the Archbishop of Cologne, Cardinal Felix von Hartmann, of the Freemasonic warplan, and Hartmann wrote a letter on November 8, ARSH 1918 to the Apostolic Nuncio (Vatican Ambassador) to Germany who was, at the time, Archbishop Eugenio Pacelli – who was to become Pope Pius XII in March of ARSH 1939.
The letter opened thusly:
“Your Excellency,
His Majesty the Emperor just has let it be known to me that, according to news that came to him yesterday, the Grand Orient [Freemasonic Lodge] has just decided first to depose all Sovereigns – first of all him, the Emperor – then to destroy the Catholic Church, to imprison the pope, etc., and finally to establish on the ruins of the former bourgeois society a world republic under the leadership of American Big Capital….”
Emperor Wilhelm II of Germany abdicated the next day, 9 November ARSH 1918, and Emperor Charles I of Austria “renounced participation in state affairs” two days after that, on 11 November. Charles I DID NOT ABDICATE.
In the piece just below that you will recall, Joseph Ratzinger opens his ARSH 1978 piece, Der Primat des Papstes und die Einheit des Gottesvolkes (The Primacy of the Pope and the unity of the People of God) with this paragraph:
Das Thema Papsttum gehört nicht zu den populären Themen der Nachkonzilzeit. Es hatte ein gewisses Maß an Selbstverständlichkeit, solange ihm in politischen Raum die Monarchie entsprach. In dem Augenblick, in dem der monarchische Gedanke praktisch erloschen und durch die demokratische Idee abgelöst ist, fehlt der Primatslehre das Bezugsfeld in unseren allgemeinen Denkvoraussetzungen. So ist es gewiß kein Zufall, daß das Erste Vatikanum von der Primatsidee, das Zweite aber von dem Ringen um den Begriff der Kollegialität beherrscht wurde.
“The topic of the papacy is not one of the popular themes of the post-conciliar era. It had a certain measure of implicitness as long as it corresponded to the monarchy in political space. At the present moment, when the idea of monarchy has practically died out and been replaced by the democratic idea, the doctrine of primacy lacks the frame of reference in our general presuppositions. So it is certainly no coincidence that the First Vatican Council was dominated by the primacy idea, but the Second by the struggle for the concept of collegiality.”
Ratzinger then continued on in the piece to implicitly accept the notion of the “expiry” of the monarchic model of the Papacy. If you read Miller’s dissertation, you will clearly see that Ratzinger, even as the MOST CONSERVATIVE voice in the bunch, has still fallen for this lie, planted in the German academic zeitgeist by Freemasons decades before, and really dating back to the Lutheran Revolt itself.
15. But against the apostolic see and the Roman Pontiff the contention of these enemies has been for a long time directed. The Pontiff was first, for specious reasons, thrust out from the bulwark of his liberty and of his right, the civil princedom; soon, he was unjustly driven into a condition which was unbearable because of the difficulties raised on all sides; and now the time has come when the partisans of the sects openly declare, what in secret among themselves they have for a long time plotted, that the sacred power of the Pontiffs must be abolished, and that the papacy itself, founded by divine right, must be utterly destroyed. If other proofs were wanting, this fact would be sufficiently disclosed by the testimony of men well informed, of whom some at other times, and others again recently, have declared it to be true of the Freemasons that they especially desire to assail the Church with irreconcilable hostility, and that they will never rest until they have destroyed whatever the supreme Pontiffs have established for the sake of religion.
Miller’s dissertation is a 300 page discussion of the difference between TWO sets of terms:
MUNUS (Office) ——— MINISTERIUM (ministry/function)
IUS DIVINUM (Divine Law) ————- IUS HUMANUM (Human Law)
These terms are then applied to the concepts of REVERSIBILITY and MUTABILITY, namely, can the Papacy be reversed – that is, TOTALLY ABOLISHED (Kung and Neumann said “yes”, most others, “no”) and can the Papacy be CHANGED, even radically (nearly all cited said “yes”, and not only “yes”, but “yes, and it MUST be changed”).
Which brings us to just yesterday, wherein VaticanNews itself glowingly reported on Antipope Bergoglio’s letter to the “Pontifical Academy for Life” which was pure, unadulterated Freemasonic agitprop. Understand that Freemasonry is the worship of man (humanism), of man as god-in-the-making. Humanism is the very name of this wicked false religion. “Fraternity” and “Equality” are the mantras Freemasons use to advance toward their goal of a tandem one world government and religion. Now look at Antipope Bergoglio’s remarks, reported and posted on the VaticanNews website under the headline, “Pope (sic) to Academy for Life: Promote Humanism of Fraternity”:
A difficult task for the Church
In response, the Pope (sic) said, the Church is called to react against the negativity that “foments division, indifference, and hostility.” This is a difficult task for the Church, which is in danger of failing to recognize the gravity of the contemporary emergency. “It’s time,” he said, “for a new vision aimed at promoting a humanism of fraternity and solidarity between individuals and peoples.”
In the video below, recorded in October of ARSH 2013, Auntie Blanche McCarrick, serial lifelong sacriligious sodomite predator, says the following:
“About, maybe, just before we went into the general conversations when everybody could talk, a very interesting and influential Italian gentleman came, asked to come to see me, and I said “Sure”, and he came to see me at the seminary, at the American College, where I was staying. We sat down. This was a very brilliant man. Very influential man in Rome. And he, we talked about a number of things. He had a favor to ask me from back home in the United States. But then he said, “What about Bergoglio?” And I was surprised at the question. I said, “What about him?” He said, “Does he have a chance?” I said, “I don’t think so, cause I, no one’s mentioned his name. He hasn’t been in … I don’t think its on anybody’s mind to vote for him.” He said, “He could do it, you know.” I said, “What could he do?” He said, “He could reform the Church.” He gave him five years, he could put us back on target. “He’s 76.” He goes, “Yeah, five years. If he had five years, if the Lord working through Bergoglio in five years could make the Church over again.” I said, “That’s an interesting thing.” He said, “I know you’re his friend.” I said, “I hope I am.” He said, “Talk him up.”
IF I WERE A BETTIN’ GIRL, I WOULD LAY MONEY THAT THIS “VERY INFLUENTIAL MAN IN ROME” WAS THE HEAD OF THE ROME MASONIC LODGE (GRAND ORIENT) AT THE TIME, GUSTAVO RAFFI, OR HIS SUCCESSOR, STEFANO BISI.
But NAH, there’s nothing to see here, folks. There is absolutely no evidence of anything whatsoever so shut up stupid insane schismatic stupid crazy stupid crazy stupid schismatic!
Like St. Vincent Ferrer, I think that in these days we should especially enjoin as intercessors Blessed Karl (Charles I of Austria) and his wife Zita, who is now a Servant of God. They lived being forced out of their rightful monarchical state by the Freemasons, but Blessed Charles, with Zita at his side, stood firm and refused to abdicate. How can they but be powerful advocates and intercessors in these dark days now that the Freemasonic plot that forced them from their rightful throne has now reached its ultimate target of the Petrine See itself? Personally, I could kick myself for not making this connection sooner. Here is a lovely picture of their wedding day. By all accounts they were truly beautiful people, both inside and out.
Blessed Karl and Servant of God Zita, pray for us!
St. George, pray for us!
St. Joan of Arc, pray for us!
St. Michael the Archangel, pray for us!
Recommended for the edification of the faithful, especially for the love and reverence for the Petrine See and the true Holy Father:
This is a step towards the Rome that I hope to return to and see. A Rome in which the Venerable Rite of Pius V is celebrated exclusively every day, in every church. Can you imagine? 😍
But most importantly, a Rome, after the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart, with NO SODOMITES. A Rome in which one can safely assume that priests and unmarried laymen are NOT fags and be correct in that assumption.
Then, and only then, will I return. I’d sooner live in San Francisco now. At least those bathhouse wretches are NOT having sodomy with priests and seminarians, and frequently inside of churches, including especially St. Peter’s Basilica (usually after their morning Vatican Museums tour…. Being a “Vatican tour guide” in the Liz Lev Mafia has its… “perks”.)
One of the top lessons, if not THE top lesson of my secular career was the fact that people in high positions, be it in business, academia, the Church, or government in this day and age are almost universally assumed to be far, far, far, FAR more competent than they actually are. There is a presumption of merit and competence in our culture that simply does not comport to reality. This has two terrible effects. The first is the obvious: under-qualified people achieve ranks and positions of authority that they generally do not deserve, and thus cannot properly or sufficiently exercise. The second is more subtle, namely that many people who do have competence remain silent, inactive, because they are not “credentialed” in this anti-meritocracy that we all live in.
One of the starkest lessons in this I learned very early on in my career as a commodity broker. An executive in the company wanted me to make a chart for him in Microsoft Excel, a regression analysis, for a presentation he was supposed to give to a group of economists. He asked me to make a regression chart which had the same variable on both the x and y axis. I pointed out that this was completely ridiculous, and that the reason the R-squared value (the degree of statistical correlation) was 0.99 was because he was regressing the dataset literally against itself. I categorically refused to produce the chart and explained that if he presented the regression as he wanted it, he would literally destroy his own reputation and be a complete laughingstock. He insisted. I called him out and said, “Well, you’re going to have to fire me,” knowing full well that there was absolutely no way that he would. Now, here’s where it gets REALLY bad. I suggested that we call a mutual friend of ours, a Ph.D. agricultural economics professor, and ask him. So I called the professor and explained the situation, and the professor obviously agreed with me about the error of running an x-y scatter study of the same variable on both axes. Then, I put the professor on the speakerphone. As soon as the corporate executive spoke, the professor folded and started saying things like, “Well, I wouldn’t do it personally, but…” The submissive professor refused to tell the rich corporate executive, “No, you are wrong.” That was a HUGE lesson in two ways. First, the lesson that people in high positions are sometimes if not often lacking even basic competence, and second, that people will grovel and submit to people in high positions, even on matters of obvious error, simply in order to stay in the good graces of “power”.
This digression brings us to Cardinal Burke. A lot of people have picked up on this, but I will go ahead and chime in as well. Cardinal Burke is quoted by no less than the New York Times, satan’s cat box liner, saying this:
Burke: While the final document is less explicit in the embrace of pantheism, it does not repudiate the statements in the working document which constitute an apostasy from the Catholic faith.
The working document doesn’t have doctrinal value. But what if the pope were to put his stamp on that document? People say if you don’t accept that, you’ll be in schism — and I maintain that I would not be in schism because the document contains elements that defect from the apostolic tradition. So my point would be the document is schismatic. I’m not.
Douthat: But how can that be possible? You’re effectively implying that the pope would be leading a schism.
Burke: Yes.
Douthat: Isn’t that a deep contradiction of how Catholics think about the office of the papacy?
Burke: Of course. Exactly. It’s a total contradiction. And I pray that this wouldn’t happen. And to be honest with you, I don’t know how to address such a situation. As far as I can see, there’s no mechanism in the universal law of the church to deal with such a situation.
This is a crystal clear example of the very serious mathematical/philosophical concept of “Reductio ad absurdum”, which is defined as: a form of argument that attempts either to disprove a statement by showing it inevitably leads to a ridiculous, absurd, or impractical conclusion, or to prove one by showing that if it were not true, the result would be absurd or impossible.
Simply put, if the conclusion from a given premise results in an absurdity, namely a violation of the Law of Non-contradiction, or a mathematical absurdity such as 2=1, then the BASE PREMISE IS FALSE. Q.E.D.
In this case, the absurdity, the obvious violation of the Law of Non-contradiction, is the notion that Jorge Bergoglio could simultaneously be both the Standard of Unity – that is, the Roman Pontiff, AND its ontological opposite, the Vector of Schism; that all men must BOTH be in union with and submission to Bergoglio in order to NOT be in schism from the One True Church, while simultaneously Bergoglio demands apostasy from the One True Church in order to be in union with him. A clear Catch-22 ontological impossibility. You’re damned if you do, and you’re damned if you don’t. Only satan plays such irrational games.
For Cardinal Burke to say what he said, fully acknowledging the LOGICAL CONTRADICTION of Jorge Bergoglio being the Pope, and for Cardinal Burke to not IMMEDIATELY acknowledge that there is a problem with that base premise, indicates one of two things. Either Cardinal Burke is simply not intelligent enough to understand the Law of Non-contradiction, or he IS intelligent enough to understand it, but chooses to continue to embrace IRRATIONALITY in service to some worldly agenda or desire on his part.
Sorry, folks, but it is one or the other. Period. There is absolutely no way around it.
And circling back to the notion of people in high positions being beneficiaries of an anti-meritocracy, I suspect that Cardinal Burke, like so very many others, have dealt and continue to deal with the Bergoglian Antipapacy in the most effeminate way possible – looking away. Refusing to engage the dataset. This is why Cardinal Burke and so many others continue to say things that betray their gross ignorance with regards to this situation. A recent example of this would be Cardinal Burke saying that a Pope MUST exercise the active governance of the Church. This is obviously false. St. Peter was unable to govern the Church while he was incarcerated in the Mamertine Prison. Did St. Peter lose the Office? Of course not. Pope John Paul II was unable to govern the Church while he was in a coma after being shot. Did he lose the Office? Of course not. Did Pope Pius VI lose his Office when held captive by Napoleon because he was unable to govern the Church? Nope. Did any Pope who was bedridden and ill for any period before dying lose his Office? Of course not. The notion is simply dumb. And obviously so.
Again, they simply refuse to engage the dataset. Avoid the problem by refusing to look at it. Console themselves with bleatings and mewlings of, “There’s nothing we can do. All we can do is wait for Bergoglio to die….” When in fact, this entire Antipapacy situation could be solved with ONE PRESS CONFERENCE.
It isn’t just high-ranking prelates doing this, folks. Laypeople and low-level clerics are doing this, too. I can’t tell you how often I ask people, “Have you read what I have written? Have you watched my videos?” Sometimes the answer comes back, “Yes,” to which I reply, “Well, what are your thoughts on the Miller Dissertation?” Blank stare. They have no clue what the Miller Dissertation even is. Or, “How do you reconcile your position with Canon 188, or 332.2, or 359?” Again, blank stare. No clue what those Canons are or say. But they swear up and down to my face that they “have read everything you have written, and find it unconvincing.” The other common response is, “I don’t have time to watch a video…” Of course not. Riiiiight. It’s only the most important issue in the universe. There’s no way that is worth a few hours. Of course not…. Even if you find my voice grating, you could turn on captions and read along with the sound muted, or just read the professional transcript of the Part One video.
I strongly, strongly suspect that Cardinal Burke simply hasn’t engaged the question of the validity of Pope Benedict’s attempted partial resignation because as the quote above proves, he is, for whatever reason, unwilling to deal with the problem. I suspect that none of the Cardinals did any due diligence whatsoever with regards to Pope Benedict’s putative resignation in February of ARSH 2013 because many of them wanted Pope Benedict gone, and the rest, to their great shame, simply shrugged, went along with the crowd, and booked their plane tickets, thinking it better to just not rock the boat.
And remember folks, to point out an objective truth is NOT to arrogate authority to yourself. If I say, “one plus one equals two”, I am in no way claiming to be the creator and arbiter of mathematical truth. If I say that every particle attracts every other particle in the universe with a force which is directly proportional to the product of their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between their centers, I am not claiming to be the creator of the universe and the author and sustainer of the laws of physics. I am simply acknowledging objective truth, which I have the capacity to do as a rational intellect.
Thus, pointing out the obvious canonical invalidity of Pope Benedict’s attempted partial abdication, and the glaringly obvious violation of the Law of Non-contradiction that the false premise of Bergoglio being the Pope demonstrates likewise does not mean that I am attempting to arrogate any authority to myself. And that goes for everyone. The authority here is Logic and Canon Law. The former IS Our Lord Himself (John 1: 1), and the latter is backstopped by Our Lord (Matthew 18: 18). I am merely a witness. We all are. So don’t fall for those weak-sauce straw man arguments.
I hope this helps.
Pray for Pope Benedict XVI, the one and only living Pope, whether he likes it or not, the Papacy, and Holy Mother Church.
Remember HER…? She only converted the entire South American continent all the way up into Freemasonic territory in Central North America, and thus almost instantly offsetting the loss of souls to the Lutheran-Anglican revolt in Europe in REAL TIME. Like, in just a few years. Talk about POWER.
THIS is The True Mother whom Antipope Bergoglio and his pagan-fag army are gunning to replace.
Fight, but don’t be scandalized. To be scandalized means that you either A:) lose faith due to the sins of others, or B:) are incited to copy the sins of others.
As if.
AS. IF.
St. Juan Diego, pray for us.
Our Lady, Undoer of Knots, Virgin of Guadalupe, Mother of the Church, Mother of Priests, pray for us, pray for Pope Benedict, the Papacy and Holy Mother Church.
I get the strong sense that Dr. Marshall is… thinking seriously about these issues. I’d love to converse with him face to face. I regret not at least trying recently when I was nearby.
Here’s the thing about Pope Benedict, with some personal insights/relations.
– I cannot hate this man. In fact, given all of my activism against corruption, and my ability to walk away from and denounce people I discover to be thoroughly fraudulent and corrupt over the years, I simply cannot but love the Holy Father, Pope Ratzinger. Even after researching all of his awful academic work in the ’60s, ’70s and forward. This seems to me to be a grace. There is… something demanding my love with regards to him personally. I am certain that it is because he is Peter. It certainly isn’t because he’s German! 🙄
-I have the personal experience of realizing that you are totally surrounded by spectacular moral corruption, and the resulting feelings of (seeming) helplessness. More than once within the past decade, in fact. The second instance being far, far worse than the first. I mean, how surprising is it REALLY to realize that the financial industry is irredeemably corrupt? But when you discover that the whole Anglo-Trad Inc. Catholic Roman Intellectual scene is a big sodomite/sodophile clique…? I can only imagine what Pope Ratzinger, knowing what he knew both as head of the CDF, and then as Pope, of the financial, sodomitical, and satanic infiltration of the Church, and the UBIQUITOUSNESS of it especially, must have felt, and still feels. I can not just imagine, but mildly relate.
-++Pell is sitting in prison, convicted of crimes that he was indicted for that it is physically impossible for him to have committed. +Viganò is in hiding for fear of his life. Fr. Vaughn Treco is “excommunicated”. Fr. Paul Kalchik is still in hiding. And, not in a totally unrelated vein, Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.
-Pope Benedict was and is almost certainly threatened with “schisming the Church”. Can you even begin to imagine the pressure of being told, “Either you let us schism the Church, or we will schism the Church and falsely blame it on you personally – and everyone will believe us”?
-Pope Benedict doesn’t realize the power he possesses as Peter, the Absolute Monarch of not only the Vatican City State, but the entire physical universe, with Supernatural negative protection. He lacks faith in Our Lord’s promises to Peter and his successors, having himself (Ratzinger) been scandalized (loss of faith) by being surrounded by sickening sodomites, heretics and infiltrators for his entire adult life. Also, from being German.
-His minder/warden, Georg Ganswein, is to be trusted as far as he can be thrown by his eyebrows.
-Men under continuous coercion tend not to cry foul. Hence, COERCION.
-The pathological need to publicly HATE and DESPISE Pope Benedict, Christ’s Vicar on Earth, and by extension to hate and tear down the Petrine Office in toto (EXACTLY like the Freemasonic agenda…hmmm), as ratification of personal “daddy” and abandonment issues is transparent and pathetic to put it mildly. Aw, your baby boomer parents were divorced and sub-optimal? Get in line, toots. That excuses NOTHING. And instead of trying to make it into some sort of justification for your narcissistic train wreck life, MOVE ON and leave the Papacy out of your psychopathologies.
-If I could meet Pope Benedict and only say one sentence to him, it would be, “You are still the one and only living Pope because your resignation was canonically invalid, and I love you Holy Father Benedict, Peter, Joseph.”
If THAT makes me a stupid, crazy, ugly, schismatic, then, I throw myself upon Our Lord’s infinite mercy. My guilt is in believing Our Lord’s promises exactly as the Church has for 2000 years, and loving His Vicar, warts, substantial error, and all.
Tu es Petrus et super hanc petram aedificabo Ecclesiam Meam.
Pray for Pope Benedict, the Papacy, and Holy Mother Church.
If everything Bergoglio is doing is totally “in bounds” with regard to the Petrine Promise…
WHY DIDN’T SATAN, A LEGALIST, DO THIS CENTURIES or MILLENNIA AGO???
And the Lord said: Simon, Simon, behold Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat: But I have prayed for thee, that thy faith fail not: and thou, being once converted, confirm thy brethren.
Luke 22: 31-32
“…an institute run with such knavish imbecility that if it were not the work of God it would not last a fortnight.”
-Hilaire Belloc
Maybe, just maybe, something is wrong with the base premise that Jorge Bergoglio is now or ever has been the Pope??
Here is the closing of the ARSH 2017 letter from Pope Benedict XVI Ratzinger to CardinalBrandmüller that leaked last year.
“Let us pray, as you did at the end of your letter, that the Lord comes to the rescue of His Church.I bless with my apostolic blessing,
How it is possible that Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, being Perfect, Infinite Good, would put the Church Militant in a Catch-22 position of having to be in union with and submission to a “Pope” who is himself an apostate, and simultaneously demands apostasy from the One True Faith in order to be in union with him, wherein we are literally damned if we do, and damned if we don’t?
How is this not a clear violation of the Law of Non-contradiction?
How can a man be both the Standard of Unity and simultaneously the Vector of Schism – that is, ontological antipodes?
(Pssst. Pro tip: Bergoglio’s heresy is NOT the CAUSE, it’s a CLUE that points backward to the CAUSE. Ask yourself, “Self, something is CLEARLY wrong with the Bergoglio situation. DID ANYTHING ODD HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY BEFORE AND LEADING UP TO BERGOGLIO’S “ELECTION??”
The answer will come hard and fast: Yes, only the oddest thing to happen in the Papacy in the 2000 year history of the Papacy – a Pope, under intense pressure and infiltration all foretold by multiple approved apparitions of the Mother of God, attempting to only PARTIALLY resign the papacy, namely the “active governance of the Church”, while “remaining, always and forever” firmly and VISIBLY within “the enclosure of St. Peter.”)
Pray for Pope Benedict XVI, the one and only living Pope whether he likes it or not, the Papacy, and Holy Mother Church.