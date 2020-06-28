“Thank you for watching an old man in a chair.” Vernon Coleman nails it. For aggressive distribution.

The only thing he leaves out is abortion. You’ll know EXACTLY the point where abortion should have been mentioned when you hear it. That is the ONLY nit to pick with this.

Folks, DO NOT EVER let the Trad Inc. partisans and ANY of the screeching Karen psycho-bullies who told you are still telling you that you are a narcissistic Granny killer for wanting to go to Mass, or even just enter a church and pray before Our Lord in the Tabernacle, forget what they have done. Remember the ABJECT STUPIDITY these psycho-bullies displayed while gleefully participating in the largest and most glaringly obvious crime against humanity ever perpetrated. Remember the “three week asymptomatic carrier” screeching propaganda – over a COMMON SEASONAL COLD. Remember the breathless and frankly, MACABRE luxuriating and megaphoning of the TOTALLY FAKE AND INFLATED statistics… about a COMMON SEASONAL COLD. Remember the complicity in the deaths, both past and future, that these walking personality disorders are neck-deep in. How many delayed surgeries? How many people with serious cardiac symptoms REFUSE to go to a hospital for fear of their lives? How many people with early stage cancer will seek no investigation of their symptoms and will thus die from a cancer that could have been caught and treated?

How many children have been and will be ABORTED SPECIFICALLY BECAUSE OF FEAR, either physical or economic, of this massive, obvious criminal hoax.

DO NOT LET THESE PEOPLE SLINK BACK INTO THE SHADOWS CAST BY THE SOUL-NUMBING GLOW OF THEIR VIDEO GAMES AND SOCIAL MEDIA SCREENS, PRETENDING THAT THEIR ENTHUSIASM AND ACTIVE, MILITANT PARTICIPATION IN THE LARGEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY EVER PERPETRATED IS ALL FORGOTTEN, GONE DOWN THE MEMORY HOLE, LOST TO THE 24 HOUR NEWS CYCLE.

Please mirror and spread Mr. Coleman’s EXCELLENT discourse aggressively.